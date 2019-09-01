Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore’s Workers’ Party secretary general Low Thia Khiang in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Singapore opposition should not use ‘coalition’ of losing parties to challenge PAP: author

  • Loke Hoe Yeong, speaking at the launch of his new book, said any coalition should include the party that had already won seats in parliament
  • Other speakers discussed the challenges facing opposition parties in an electoral landscape dominated by the ruling party
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:17am, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s Workers’ Party secretary general Low Thia Khiang in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore set the benchmark for infrastructure and personal security. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Tokyo, Singapore among world’s safest cities but Hong Kong slides down rankings

  • The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2019 Safe Cities index ranked 60 cities by assessing digital, health, infrastructure and personal security indicators
  • Cities that did well had solid health care, dedicated cybersecurity teams and disaster continuity planning, among other factors
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 2:59pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore set the benchmark for infrastructure and personal security. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.