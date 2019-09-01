Singapore’s Workers’ Party secretary general Low Thia Khiang in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore opposition should not use ‘coalition’ of losing parties to challenge PAP: author
- Loke Hoe Yeong, speaking at the launch of his new book, said any coalition should include the party that had already won seats in parliament
- Other speakers discussed the challenges facing opposition parties in an electoral landscape dominated by the ruling party
Singapore set the benchmark for infrastructure and personal security. Photo: Handout
Tokyo, Singapore among world’s safest cities but Hong Kong slides down rankings
- The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2019 Safe Cities index ranked 60 cities by assessing digital, health, infrastructure and personal security indicators
- Cities that did well had solid health care, dedicated cybersecurity teams and disaster continuity planning, among other factors
