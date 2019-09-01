JB Jeyaretnam, from the Workers’ Party, at a December 1996 rally in Hougang, Singapore. Photo: AFP
From JB Jeyaretnam’s 1981 election win to Chiam See Tong’s collapsed political alliance: new book details rise and fall of Singapore opposition
- ‘The First Wave’ is a new book on Singapore’s opposition parties and the role they played in the country’s political development between 1981 and 2011
Topic | Singapore
JB Jeyaretnam, from the Workers’ Party, at a December 1996 rally in Hougang, Singapore. Photo: AFP