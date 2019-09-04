Senator Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, President Rodrigo Duterte, and Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon at the baptism of Faeldon’s son. Photo: Handout
Duterte finally fires a favourite official after release of drug offenders
- Nicanor Faeldon, director of the Bureau of Corrections, had attracted controversy by releasing 816 convicts in a nine-month span
- While these include four Chinese drug traffickers, it took some time for the president to respond to the actions of his ally
Topic | The Philippines
Senator Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, President Rodrigo Duterte, and Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon at the baptism of Faeldon’s son. Photo: Handout