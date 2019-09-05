The Hong Kong government has launched a global advertising campaign describing the financial hub as a safe and welcoming place for business. Photo: Handout
After extradition bill withdrawal, Hong Kong launches global ad campaign to reassure investors
- Full-page ads will appear in selected newspapers around the world stating that Hong Kong remains a safe and open city
- The government says the time is right to provide a ‘sincere and unvarnished assessment of our position’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An anti-government protester struggles with riot police on Harcourt Road on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
