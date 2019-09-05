Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Politics

‘Any suggestion?’ Philippine president Duterte asks after Xi Jinping reaffirms South China Sea claims

  • ‘Have you heard of any sane solution short of going to war,’ Duterte says when pressed over meeting with Chinese president last week
  • Xi reportedly urged Philippine leader to ‘put aside’ the dispute and focus on pushing forward a deal on oil and gas exploration
Topic |   South China Sea
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 8:33pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Basketball World Cup in Beijing on Friday. Duterte is on his fifth visit to China as president. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping tells Rodrigo Duterte to ‘put aside’ South China Sea dispute and focus on oil and gas deal

  • Chinese president also urges his visiting Philippine counterpart not to be influenced by ‘external interference’ – an apparent reference to US pressure
  • Xi reiterates Beijing’s position that it does not recognise 2016 international tribunal ruling on contested waterway in favour of Manila
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:49pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Basketball World Cup in Beijing on Friday. Duterte is on his fifth visit to China as president. Photo: AFP
