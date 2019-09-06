Channels

Under President Moon Jae-in, South Korea is looking to elevate ties with Asean to diversify its economic relationships and reduce its reliance on China. Photo: AP
Politics

Amid US-China trade war gloom, South Korean cash shines bright for Asean

  • President Moon Jae-in’s visits to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos indicate the widening scope of Seoul’s diplomacy as it attempts to diversify its economic ties
  • Experts say a closer relationship with Asean would provide a buffer against major power rivalry, and a partner in the Pyongyang peace process
Topic |   South Korea
Nyshka Chandran

Nyshka Chandran  

Updated: 12:07pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (second left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second right) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Premier Li Keqiang says a China-South Korea-Japan trade deal will safeguard peace and stability in Asia

  • Seoul and Tokyo are urged to deal ‘appropriately’ with ‘sensitive’ possibility of new US weapons systems in Asia at foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing
  • Three days of talks between foreign ministers and with promise to work towards greater economic cooperation
Topic |   South Korea
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 12:59am, 23 Aug, 2019

