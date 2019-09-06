Under President Moon Jae-in, South Korea is looking to elevate ties with Asean to diversify its economic relationships and reduce its reliance on China. Photo: AP
Amid US-China trade war gloom, South Korean cash shines bright for Asean
- President Moon Jae-in’s visits to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos indicate the widening scope of Seoul’s diplomacy as it attempts to diversify its economic ties
- Experts say a closer relationship with Asean would provide a buffer against major power rivalry, and a partner in the Pyongyang peace process
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (second left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second right) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Premier Li Keqiang says a China-South Korea-Japan trade deal will safeguard peace and stability in Asia
- Seoul and Tokyo are urged to deal ‘appropriately’ with ‘sensitive’ possibility of new US weapons systems in Asia at foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing
- Three days of talks between foreign ministers and with promise to work towards greater economic cooperation
