Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Firecrackers explode near protesters during clashes with police in Jakarta in May. Photo: AP
Quinton Temby
Opinion

Opinion

Quinton Temby

Indonesia’s election riots offer a lesson on the perils of fake news

  • The violence in May over President Joko Widodo’s victory was the first time among the world’s democracies that online disinformation led to a poll-related riot
  • Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories also spiralled out of control, with some Indonesians believing People’s Liberation Army troops were on the streets of Jakarta
Quinton Temby

Quinton Temby  

Updated: 9:07am, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Firecrackers explode near protesters during clashes with police in Jakarta in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Made Supriatma
Opinion

Opinion

Made Supriatma

Tensions among Indonesia’s security forces simmer beneath surface after Jakarta’s election riots

  • The clashes in May highlighted a power struggle in the armed forces as well as a deep rivalry between the military and police
  • For President Joko Widodo, the delicate task is to curb the infighting before it becomes a crisis for his government
Made Supriatma

Made Supriatma  

Updated: 5:25pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.