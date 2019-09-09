Advertisement
Firecrackers explode near protesters during clashes with police in Jakarta in May. Photo: AP
Opinion
Quinton Temby
Indonesia’s election riots offer a lesson on the perils of fake news
- The violence in May over President Joko Widodo’s victory was the first time among the world’s democracies that online disinformation led to a poll-related riot
- Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories also spiralled out of control, with some Indonesians believing People’s Liberation Army troops were on the streets of Jakarta
Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Made Supriatma
Tensions among Indonesia’s security forces simmer beneath surface after Jakarta’s election riots
- The clashes in May highlighted a power struggle in the armed forces as well as a deep rivalry between the military and police
- For President Joko Widodo, the delicate task is to curb the infighting before it becomes a crisis for his government
