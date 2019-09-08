Small commercial spaces like this in Paranaque City have been faced with unreasonable rent increases since an old shopping mall named Pearl Plaza reopened to become an offshore gambling office employing thousands of Chinese workers. Photo: Martin San Diego
China turns the tables on Philippines’ offshore gambling habit
- The rise of offshore gambling in the Philippines has created winners and losers, as an influx of Chinese workers raises both revenue and rents
- But as Beijing pressures Manila for a clampdown, the odds for all involved may be changing
Topic | The Philippines
Small commercial spaces like this in Paranaque City have been faced with unreasonable rent increases since an old shopping mall named Pearl Plaza reopened to become an offshore gambling office employing thousands of Chinese workers. Photo: Martin San Diego