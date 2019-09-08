Channels

Muslim food vendors in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Politics

Non-Muslim goods boycott a ‘ticking time bomb’ in Mahathir’s Malaysia

  • On social media groups, Malay-Muslims have been urged to avoid buying goods, including halal products, sold by non-Muslims
  • PM Mahathir has advised against the boycott, while a member of a royal family has rebuked purveyors of hate speech, calling their acts a ‘ticking time bomb’
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 12:30pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Muslim food vendors in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Malaysia-based Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: EPA
Politics

Malaysia’s Mahathir toughens stance against controversial Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik

  • Televangelist has sparked a furore in recent days with his comments about the country’s Indian and Chinese communities
  • Several ministers have already spoken out against the preacher, who fled his native India to escape money laundering and hate speech charges
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 11:10pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Malaysia-based Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: EPA
