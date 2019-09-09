Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP
Politics

Malaysia rebukes Philippines for ‘unfriendly’ remarks as Sabah sovereignty claim resurfaces

  • The Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary recently said Manila would not abandon its longstanding claim on the state of Sabah, reigniting an old row between the neighbours
  • Malaysia says Sabah state has been ‘recognised by the United Nations and the international community’ since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia 56 years ago
Topic |   Diplomacy
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 5:59pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Malaysian palace slams posting of Sultan Muhammad V’s private photos on social media

  • The Kelantan palace urged the people not to be swayed by the dissemination of false and untrue information on online platforms
  • The monarch has expressed ‘regret‘ over his personal choices in his private life that has caused ‘confusion’ among the people
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 2:08am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.