Teodoro Locsin Jnr, the Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Photo: AFP
Malaysia rebukes Philippines for ‘unfriendly’ remarks as Sabah sovereignty claim resurfaces
- The Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary recently said Manila would not abandon its longstanding claim on the state of Sabah, reigniting an old row between the neighbours
- Malaysia says Sabah state has been ‘recognised by the United Nations and the international community’ since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia 56 years ago
Topic | Diplomacy
Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
Malaysian palace slams posting of Sultan Muhammad V’s private photos on social media
- The Kelantan palace urged the people not to be swayed by the dissemination of false and untrue information on online platforms
- The monarch has expressed ‘regret‘ over his personal choices in his private life that has caused ‘confusion’ among the people
Topic | Malaysia
