Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout
Politics

Japan’s ‘economic sanctions’ against South Korea will backfire: Chinese ambassador to Seoul

  • Qiu Guohong says Tokyo will ‘suffer damage’ from its decision to curb exports of key materials to Seoul, in an apparent reference to the US-China trade war
  • South Korea has upped the ante by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organisation about the dispute
Topic |   Japan
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 3:08pm, 11 Sep, 2019

A man passes in front of a huge wall painting for South Korea’s Catholic martyrs at Solmoe Shrine in Dangjin, 85km southwest of Seoul. Photo: AFP
People

As Japan-South Korea dispute rages on, can Christians make a difference?

  • As ties between the neighbours worsen, Christians from both countries are pressing ahead on people-to-people relations with their counterparts
  • Some say they are trying to foster the personal connections lacked by the likes of Moon Jae-in and Shinzo Abe in a bid to bridge recent and historical enmity
Topic |   Japan
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 10:47am, 11 Sep, 2019

