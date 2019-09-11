Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout
Japan’s ‘economic sanctions’ against South Korea will backfire: Chinese ambassador to Seoul
- Qiu Guohong says Tokyo will ‘suffer damage’ from its decision to curb exports of key materials to Seoul, in an apparent reference to the US-China trade war
- South Korea has upped the ante by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organisation about the dispute
Topic | Japan
Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout
A man passes in front of a huge wall painting for South Korea’s Catholic martyrs at Solmoe Shrine in Dangjin, 85km southwest of Seoul. Photo: AFP
As Japan-South Korea dispute rages on, can Christians make a difference?
- As ties between the neighbours worsen, Christians from both countries are pressing ahead on people-to-people relations with their counterparts
- Some say they are trying to foster the personal connections lacked by the likes of Moon Jae-in and Shinzo Abe in a bid to bridge recent and historical enmity
Topic | Japan
A man passes in front of a huge wall painting for South Korea’s Catholic martyrs at Solmoe Shrine in Dangjin, 85km southwest of Seoul. Photo: AFP