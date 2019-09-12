Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
John Bolton’s exit ‘a win’ for North Korea in Trump-Kim denuclearisation talks, say experts
- US President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser John Bolton, who was once called ‘human scum’ by North Korean state media
- With the hardline Bolton out of the way, analysts believe North Korea could try to lure Trump into a more favourable denuclearisation deal
Topic | North Korea
National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters in November 2018. Photo: AP
John Bolton blindsided as Donald Trump announces on Twitter he’s fired as national security adviser
- US president ‘disagreed strongly’ with top aide on many issues, with latest dispute arising over whether to hold secret summit at Camp David
- Bolton says he had offered to resign on Monday, but Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’
Topic | Donald Trump
