Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
Politics

John Bolton’s exit ‘a win’ for North Korea in Trump-Kim denuclearisation talks, say experts

  • US President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser John Bolton, who was once called ‘human scum’ by North Korean state media
  • With the hardline Bolton out of the way, analysts believe North Korea could try to lure Trump into a more favourable denuclearisation deal
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 6:00am, 12 Sep, 2019

United States & Canada

John Bolton blindsided as Donald Trump announces on Twitter he’s fired as national security adviser

  • US president ‘disagreed strongly’ with top aide on many issues, with latest dispute arising over whether to hold secret summit at Camp David
  • Bolton says he had offered to resign on Monday, but Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:50pm, 11 Sep, 2019

