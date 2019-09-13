Jakarta’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), which was built with financing from Japan, opens for the first time to the public in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Indonesia set to choose Japan over China to get second rail mega-project on track
- As President Widodo looks to drive growth by plugging infrastructure gaps, Jakarta is tossing up investment from Beijing and Tokyo for a variety of projects across the country.
