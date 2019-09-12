Channels

The Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem in Beijing. Photo: AP
Politics

Kashmir dispute and India’s Himalayan war games jeopardise prospects for Modi-Xi summit

  • Beijing and New Delhi are supposed to be enjoying a resurgence in relations as their leaders prepare for another summit next month, but the reality is less rosy
  • A border stand-off, the dispute over Kashmir and India’s military games in the Himalayas mean Modi and Xi could find themselves back at square one
Topic |   China-India relations
Subir Bhaumik

Subir Bhaumik  

Updated: 7:36pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and India try to set differences over Kashmir aside to focus on economic cooperation

  • Both countries use latest strategic economic dialogue in New Delhi to focus on areas such as drug development and technology
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Sep, 2019

