The Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem in Beijing. Photo: AP
Kashmir dispute and India’s Himalayan war games jeopardise prospects for Modi-Xi summit
- Beijing and New Delhi are supposed to be enjoying a resurgence in relations as their leaders prepare for another summit next month, but the reality is less rosy
- A border stand-off, the dispute over Kashmir and India’s military games in the Himalayas mean Modi and Xi could find themselves back at square one
Topic | China-India relations
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
China and India try to set differences over Kashmir aside to focus on economic cooperation
- Both countries use latest strategic economic dialogue in New Delhi to focus on areas such as drug development and technology
