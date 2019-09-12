Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US Navy’s littoral combat ship USS Montgomery. Photo: AFP/US Navy
Politics

US Navy’s improved littoral combat warships in Asia to be armed with radar-evading precision missiles

  • The improved capabilities of littoral combat warships could give the US Navy’s forces in Asia a much-needed boost amid the Chinese navy’s technological gains, analysts say
  • But the experts caution against overestimating the powers of the warships, which are seeing double deployments in Singapore for the first time
Topic |   United States
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 9:52pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Navy’s littoral combat ship USS Montgomery. Photo: AFP/US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.