The Solomon Islands has long been seen as Taiwan’s most important diplomatic ally in the Pacific – but is that about to change? Photo: Shutterstock
Choose Beijing over Taipei, Solomon Islands task force recommends amid changing tides in Pacific
- The Pacific nation is mulling a switch in recognition as China pumps investment into the region in the hopes of picking off Taiwan’s remaining allies
- But Pacific experts warn their nations’ allegiance, built on long-standing historical and ideological allegiance, will be hard to buy
