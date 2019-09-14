Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A production line in Hanoi. Vietnam’s low-cost labour makes it attractive to Chinese firms fleeing Trump’s trade war, but Thailand wants in on the action. Photo: AFP
Politics

Will Thailand Plus take away Vietnam’s spoils in US-China trade war?

  • Bangkok hopes tax breaks offered in its Thailand Plus stimulus package will lure firms from China hit by higher tariffs
  • Doubters say it will still struggle to outshine its low-cost labour neighbour Vietnam as the best port in a storm
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 12:15pm, 14 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A production line in Hanoi. Vietnam’s low-cost labour makes it attractive to Chinese firms fleeing Trump’s trade war, but Thailand wants in on the action. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.