The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. Photo: EPA-EFE
Law that allows Malaysian king to keep child offenders in jail indefinitely is unconstitutional, activists say
- Under the Child Act, minors found guilty of capital offences can serve a life sentence in place of the death penalty at the king’s discretion
- As Malaysia reforms its criminal justice system, laws such as this one will be reviewed, says the law minister, as the country eyes a lower incarceration rate
Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months – with eight resulting in a conviction. Photo: Handout
Malaysia's human trafficking court draws flak after just eight convictions in first year
- Malaysia secured 140 human trafficking convictions between 2014 and 2018, despite launching more than 1,600 investigations and identifying almost 3,000 victims
- In response, Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months, with eight resulting in a conviction
