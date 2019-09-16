Channels

A man holds up his hand to symbolise the five demands of Hong Kong protesters as demonstrators protest in the background. Photo: AFP
Politics

Singapore Yale-NUS College’s class on dissent ‘not training for Hong Kong-style protests’

  • Programme organiser Alfian Sa’at defends week-long course after liberal arts school scraps event citing law banning ‘partisan politics’ on campus
  • Classes included a workshop on banner design and screenings of several films including a documentary about Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 6:12pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A man holds up his hand to symbolise the five demands of Hong Kong protesters as demonstrators protest in the background. Photo: AFP
A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
Economics

How bad is it in Hong Kong? Depends where you are when asked, Singapore business survey finds

  • A survey of 120 American companies in Singapore found that those with a presence in Hong Kong are less concerned about the ongoing protests than those not operating in the city
  • But a majority of those surveyed said the protests may affect future investment decisions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 11:48am, 16 Sep, 2019

A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
