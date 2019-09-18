Channels

Kedah Chief Minister Mukhriz Mahathir. Photo: Tashny Sukumaran
Mahathir Mohamad’s son ‘in no rush’ to join Malaysia’s federal government, says work on Kedah state comes first

  • Kedah’s chief minister has a good chance of rapidly scaling the political ladder due to his pedigree, commentators say
  • But Mukhriz Mahathir says he has ‘tonnes’ of work left to do in Kedah, one of Malaysia’s poorest regions
Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Sep, 2019

The United Malays National Organisation (Umno) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
In Malaysia, does the ‘marriage’ of Umno and PAS pose a threat to Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan?

  • The opposition parties are formalising their alliance under the banner of Islamic unity, but observers warn of worsening ethnoreligious tensions
  • The two have cooperated to win several by-elections, raising questions as to whether the government can shore up support from the Malay-Muslim vote bank
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:05pm, 13 Sep, 2019

