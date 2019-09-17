Philippine defence chief Delfin Lorenzana said he knew nothing of the deal. Photo: EPA
China-backed telecoms firm’s deal with Philippine military sparks bugging fears
- Dito Telecommunity Corporation has signed an agreement with the Philippine armed forces to build mobile phone towers inside military facilities, although the country’s defence secretary says he knew nothing about it
- The move has unleashed an outcry among Filipinos wary of Chinese influence, and top officials are now at pains to stress the deal has yet to clear its final hurdle
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine defence chief Delfin Lorenzana said he knew nothing of the deal. Photo: EPA