A woman walks past an advertisement featuring Japanese and South Korean flags at a shop in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Japan’s tabloid media accused of racism towards South Korea as tourism dives
- A Japanese newspaper has accused the nation’s tabloid media of racism in its coverage of the country’s ongoing diplomatic spat with South Korea
- This comes as the number of South Koreans visiting Japan in August dropped by nearly a half since last year
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?
- Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
- End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
