Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman walks past an advertisement featuring Japanese and South Korean flags at a shop in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Politics

Japan’s tabloid media accused of racism towards South Korea as tourism dives

  • A Japanese newspaper has accused the nation’s tabloid media of racism in its coverage of the country’s ongoing diplomatic spat with South Korea
  • This comes as the number of South Koreans visiting Japan in August dropped by nearly a half since last year
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 6:27pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks past an advertisement featuring Japanese and South Korean flags at a shop in Tokyo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?

  • Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
  • End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
Topic |   South Korea
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.