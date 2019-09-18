Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the country will “proactively seek to explore new approaches” to foreign policy. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir to update Malaysia’s foreign policy, including on South China Sea and international Muslim cooperation
- The premier made reference to “powerful countries” imposing their will on smaller nations, saying multilaterism was under threat
- He has also proposed the non-militarisation of the disputed waterway, and will actively promote the vision within Asean
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the country will “proactively seek to explore new approaches” to foreign policy. Photo: Reuters