Chinese nationals convicted on drug charges being escorted by Philippine prison officials in December 2018. Photo: EPA
From Philippine jails, Chinese drug lords are directing illegal trade: ex-police general
- High-profile inmates in maximum security prisons are still overseeing the country’s drugs trade, Benjamin Magalong has told a Senate probe
- His other revelations on police corruption include ‘recycling’ crystal meth seized in raids and ransoming off newly arrested Chinese drug kingpins
