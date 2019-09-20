Martin Lee, founding chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong democrat Martin Lee and Cardinal Joseph Zen say Beijing kept tabs on Catholic meeting in Portugal
- The duo claim they were monitored by Chinese agents at a conference in the holy city of Fátima and that Beijing pressured organisers to disinvite them
- Hong Kong’s protests and Sino-Vatican relations were among the topics being discussed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Martin Lee, founding chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. Photo: SCMP
Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China blasts Germany after foreign minister meets Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong at human rights event
- Beijing accuses Heiko Maas of ‘extremely erroneous action’ after he and Wong are introduced at newspaper’s event in Berlin
- Wong says Hong Kong is comparable to East Berlin during the cold war
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE