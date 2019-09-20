Channels

Martin Lee, founding chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Hong Kong democrat Martin Lee and Cardinal Joseph Zen say Beijing kept tabs on Catholic meeting in Portugal

  • The duo claim they were monitored by Chinese agents at a conference in the holy city of Fátima and that Beijing pressured organisers to disinvite them
  • Hong Kong’s protests and Sino-Vatican relations were among the topics being discussed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 3:57am, 20 Sep, 2019

Martin Lee, founding chairman of Hong Kong's Democratic Party. Photo: SCMP
Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China blasts Germany after foreign minister meets Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong at human rights event

  • Beijing accuses Heiko Maas of ‘extremely erroneous action’ after he and Wong are introduced at newspaper’s event in Berlin
  • Wong says Hong Kong is comparable to East Berlin during the cold war
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 11:44pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
