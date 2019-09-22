Channels

Residents of Jakarta carry placards during an anti-hoax campaign. Photo: Handout
Beijing the bogeyman: how fake news fuels fears in Malaysia and Indonesia

  • Fear of the Chinese is deep-rooted in the region, but the plethora of misinformation has recently reached a crescendo
  • With anti-Beijing hoaxes gaining ground, policymakers now face a choice: crack down or educate
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Updated: 9:30am, 22 Sep, 2019

Indonesia’s election riots offer a lesson on the perils of fake news

  • The violence in May over President Joko Widodo’s victory was the first time among the world’s democracies that online disinformation led to a poll-related riot
  • Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories also spiralled out of control, with some Indonesians believing People’s Liberation Army troops were on the streets of Jakarta
Updated: 10:58am, 9 Sep, 2019

