The three women – Anindia Afiyantari, 33; Retno Hernayani, 36; and Turmini, 31 – had worked in the city state for between six and 13 years. Photo: Reuters
Singapore detains three Indonesian domestic workers over Isis-related terrorism financing
- The three became radicalised in 2018 after viewing materials about Isis and sermons by radical preachers online
- The island nation has deported 16 other radicalised foreign domestic workers since 2015, but this is the first time detainment orders have been issued
Topic | Singapore
The three women – Anindia Afiyantari, 33; Retno Hernayani, 36; and Turmini, 31 – had worked in the city state for between six and 13 years. Photo: Reuters