Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump speak to a crowd of over 50,000 at the “Howdy Modi” community summit in Houston, Texas. Photo: EPA
In the US, did ‘Howdy Modi’ rally turn Indian-Americans into Trump voters?
- The Texas event may have changed some minds but Indian-Americans are primarily Democrats, and love for Narendra Modi doesn’t translate into love for Donald Trump’s immigration policies
- Back home, the opposition has castigated Modi for breaking with tradition and seemingly endorsing a sitting US leader for re-election
