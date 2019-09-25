Indonesian riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with students following a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24. Photo: EPA
In Indonesia, student clashes with police over new laws spark comparisons with Hong Kong
- Thousands of students have protested against controversial legal changes that would discriminate against minorities, restrict free speech and hamper graft investigations
- Police have fired tear gas and water cannons at rock-throwing youngsters, and more students warn they will take to the streets until the government gives in to their seven demands
