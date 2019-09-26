Channels

A screengrab of the Dim Sum Daily website. Photo: Screengrab
Controversial Hong Kong website Dim Sum Daily linked to company owned by man wanted in Malaysia over 1MDB scandal

  • Toh Lean Seng, who is wanted for questioning by Malaysia’s anti-corruption authority, has been revealed as a founder of a marketing agency with ties to Dim Sum Daily
  • The Hong Kong-focused website has attracted criticism on social media for its coverage of the city’s pro-democracy movement
Topic |   Malaysia
John Power  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:13am, 26 Sep, 2019

Coverage of the Hong Kong protests by CGTN, the overseas arm of China’s state broadcaster, is being investigated by Ofcom, Britain’s communications regulator. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese broadcaster CGTN’s Hong Kong protests coverage probed by UK watchdog

  • British regulator Ofcom investigating four broadcasts by CGTN aired in August and September
  • Watchdog looking at whether programmes ‘broke rules requiring news to be presented with due impartiality’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:14pm, 24 Sep, 2019

