A screengrab of the Dim Sum Daily website. Photo: Screengrab
Controversial Hong Kong website Dim Sum Daily linked to company owned by man wanted in Malaysia over 1MDB scandal
- Toh Lean Seng, who is wanted for questioning by Malaysia’s anti-corruption authority, has been revealed as a founder of a marketing agency with ties to Dim Sum Daily
- The Hong Kong-focused website has attracted criticism on social media for its coverage of the city’s pro-democracy movement
Topic | Malaysia
Coverage of the Hong Kong protests by CGTN, the overseas arm of China’s state broadcaster, is being investigated by Ofcom, Britain’s communications regulator. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese broadcaster CGTN’s Hong Kong protests coverage probed by UK watchdog
- British regulator Ofcom investigating four broadcasts by CGTN aired in August and September
- Watchdog looking at whether programmes ‘broke rules requiring news to be presented with due impartiality’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
