Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison shakes hands with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Australian PM plays down pivot to US, as Chinese academics push Beijing’s line in Australia
- Australian PM Scott Morrison has denied toeing Donald Trump’s line on China, as he wrapped up a six-day visit to the US
- This comes as three Chinese academics pushed Beijing’s line during an academic roadshow to Australia organised by the Chinese embassy
Topic | Australia
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison shakes hands with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Scott Morrison supports US push against China as Donald Trump touts ‘unbreakable bond’ with Australia
- Australian prime minister wants level playing field, says Beijing can’t have ‘special rules’
- Rare event is second state visit under Trump and first for an Australian premier to Washington since John Howard in 2006
Topic | US-China trade war
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg