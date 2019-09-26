Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Casino kidnappers in the Philippines will be caught ‘dead or alive’, Duterte warns as Chinese flock to gambling boom
- President says foreign bandits holding indebted overseas gamblers for ransom will be arrested and killed
- ‘You can commit your crimes, but if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead,’ controversial leader says
Small commercial spaces like this in Paranaque City have been faced with unreasonable rent increases since an old shopping mall named Pearl Plaza reopened to become an offshore gambling office employing thousands of Chinese workers. Photo: Martin San Diego
China turns the tables on Philippines’ offshore gambling habit
- The rise of offshore gambling in the Philippines has created winners and losers, as an influx of Chinese workers raises both revenue and rents
- But as Beijing pressures Manila for a clampdown, the odds for all involved may be changing
