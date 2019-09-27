Malay firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was injured during riots in November and taken to hospital, where he died three weeks later. Photo: Facebook
Death of Malay firefighter in temple riots ruled to be ‘criminal act’, risks heightening tensions
- Malay firefighter Malay firefighter Last November, protests against the proposed relocation of a Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur turned violent
- Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was pulled from an emergency response van and beaten before dying in hospital three weeks later
