Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says foreign interference poses a deadlier threat than military force in destabilising a country. Photo: AFP
As Singapore gears up to fight foreign interference, could political critics be caught in the cross hairs?
- Law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam has indicated the island nation is ready to combat external influence in its domestic politics
- But the proposed legislation is ringing alarm bells for critics of the ruling PAP, such as independent news portals New Naratif and The Online Citizen
SDP leader Chee Soon Juan. Photo: SCMP
Singapore opposition politician Chee Soon Juan launches party manifesto as election chatter grows
- The 39-year-old Singapore Democratic Party is aiming for a comeback after spending the last two decades out of Parliament, which is dominated by the ruling People’s Action Party
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently formed a panel to review electoral boundaries, a traditional indication that a vote is imminent
