Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo promises probe after violent unrest leaves two students dead
- Protests over changes to the country’s anti-corruption agency prompt president to pledge an investigation into the deaths as activists call for review of police conduct
- The unrest presents a difficult balancing act for the president, who must tiptoe the line between conservative elites and populist pressures
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with students following a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24. Photo: EPA
In Indonesia, student clashes with police over new laws spark comparisons with Hong Kong
- Thousands of students have protested against controversial legal changes that would discriminate against minorities, restrict free speech and hamper graft investigations
- Police have fired tear gas and water cannons at rock-throwing youngsters, and more students warn they will take to the streets until the government gives in to their seven demands
Topic | Indonesia
