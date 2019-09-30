Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Orchard district in Singapore. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Politics

Grandson of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew says online trolls fuelled controversy over judiciary comments

  • Li Shengwu is facing contempt charges over a July 2017 Facebook post saying the Lion City’s government is ‘very litigious and has a pliant court system’
  • The nephew of current PM Lee Hsien Loong says it was the Attorney General’s Chambers’ public statement on the post that triggered widespread coverage of it
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 4:44pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Orchard district in Singapore. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says foreign interference poses a deadlier threat than military force in destabilising a country. Photo: AFP
Politics

As Singapore gears up to fight foreign interference, could political critics be caught in the cross hairs?

  • Law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam has indicated the island nation is ready to combat external influence in its domestic politics
  • But the proposed legislation is ringing alarm bells for critics of the ruling PAP, such as independent news portals New Naratif and The Online Citizen
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 12:20pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says foreign interference poses a deadlier threat than military force in destabilising a country. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.