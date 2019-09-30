The Orchard district in Singapore. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Grandson of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew says online trolls fuelled controversy over judiciary comments
- Li Shengwu is facing contempt charges over a July 2017 Facebook post saying the Lion City’s government is ‘very litigious and has a pliant court system’
- The nephew of current PM Lee Hsien Loong says it was the Attorney General’s Chambers’ public statement on the post that triggered widespread coverage of it
Topic | Singapore
The Orchard district in Singapore. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says foreign interference poses a deadlier threat than military force in destabilising a country. Photo: AFP
As Singapore gears up to fight foreign interference, could political critics be caught in the cross hairs?
- Law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam has indicated the island nation is ready to combat external influence in its domestic politics
- But the proposed legislation is ringing alarm bells for critics of the ruling PAP, such as independent news portals New Naratif and The Online Citizen
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says foreign interference poses a deadlier threat than military force in destabilising a country. Photo: AFP