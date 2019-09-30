Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York on September 27. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s Mahathir thinks China is too powerful to censure on Uygur issue
- Critics say the Southeast Asian nation is being selective in its bid to make Muslim solidarity a central pillar of its foreign policy
- While the premier has spoken out against Israel and Myanmar, he has been more circumspect when it comes to Malaysia’s largest trade partner
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York on September 27. Photo: EPA