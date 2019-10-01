Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Two Indonesians confess to being paid to make petrol bombs to ‘burn Chinese shops’ and incite looting spree

  • Men give statements on camera saying they aimed to provoke raids on Chinese stores as Indonesia reels from its worst unrest since 1998
  • Police fire tear gas near Jakarta’s parliament building on Monday to break up crowd throwing rocks and fireworks, as Chinese Indonesians voice unease
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 8:59am, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Residents of Jakarta carry placards during an anti-hoax campaign. Photo: Handout
Politics

Beijing the bogeyman: how fake news fuels fears in Malaysia and Indonesia

  • Fear of the Chinese is deep-rooted in the region, but the plethora of misinformation has recently reached a crescendo
  • With anti-Beijing hoaxes gaining ground, policymakers now face a choice: crack down or educate
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 3:28pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents of Jakarta carry placards during an anti-hoax campaign. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.