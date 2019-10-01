Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
Two Indonesians confess to being paid to make petrol bombs to ‘burn Chinese shops’ and incite looting spree
- Men give statements on camera saying they aimed to provoke raids on Chinese stores as Indonesia reels from its worst unrest since 1998
- Police fire tear gas near Jakarta’s parliament building on Monday to break up crowd throwing rocks and fireworks, as Chinese Indonesians voice unease
Residents of Jakarta carry placards during an anti-hoax campaign. Photo: Handout
Beijing the bogeyman: how fake news fuels fears in Malaysia and Indonesia
- Fear of the Chinese is deep-rooted in the region, but the plethora of misinformation has recently reached a crescendo
- With anti-Beijing hoaxes gaining ground, policymakers now face a choice: crack down or educate
