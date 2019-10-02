Channels

Esther Margaux ‘Mocha’ Uson pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Politics

Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte hands ‘queen of fake news’ Mocha Uson plum overseas workers post

  • Model and sex coach is now deputy administrator at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which caters to millions of Filipinos abroad
  • But critics say her appointment runs against the constitution owing to her losing bid in congressional elections earlier this year
Alan Robles

Updated: 10:27am, 2 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Casino kidnappers in the Philippines will be caught ‘dead or alive’, Duterte warns as Chinese flock to gambling boom

  • President says foreign bandits holding indebted overseas gamblers for ransom will be arrested and killed
  • ‘You can commit your crimes, but if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead,’ controversial leader says
Alan Robles

Updated: 8:38pm, 26 Sep, 2019

