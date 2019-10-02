Esther Margaux ‘Mocha’ Uson pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte hands ‘queen of fake news’ Mocha Uson plum overseas workers post
- Model and sex coach is now deputy administrator at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which caters to millions of Filipinos abroad
- But critics say her appointment runs against the constitution owing to her losing bid in congressional elections earlier this year
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Casino kidnappers in the Philippines will be caught ‘dead or alive’, Duterte warns as Chinese flock to gambling boom
- President says foreign bandits holding indebted overseas gamblers for ransom will be arrested and killed
- ‘You can commit your crimes, but if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead,’ controversial leader says
