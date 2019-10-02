Puan Maharani, who was elected as Indonesia’s first female speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
Indonesia gets star-studded cast of new lawmakers, and first female Parliament speaker
- Puan Maharani, the daughter of former president Megawati Sukarnoputri and granddaughter of founding president Sukarno, was unanimously elected as speaker, amid protests outside Parliament
- Other lawmakers include pop diva Krisdayanti, former soap opera star Rieke Diah Pitaloka and pop singer Mulan Jameela, as political parties use celebrities to get more votes
Topic | Indonesia
Puan Maharani, who was elected as Indonesia’s first female speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
Indonesian riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with students following a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24. Photo: EPA
In Indonesia, student clashes with police over new laws spark comparisons with Hong Kong
- Thousands of students have protested against controversial legal changes that would discriminate against minorities, restrict free speech and hamper graft investigations
- Police have fired tear gas and water cannons at rock-throwing youngsters, and more students warn they will take to the streets until the government gives in to their seven demands
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with students following a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24. Photo: EPA