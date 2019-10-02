Channels

Puan Maharani, who was elected as Indonesia's first female speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesia gets star-studded cast of new lawmakers, and first female Parliament speaker

  • Puan Maharani, the daughter of former president Megawati Sukarnoputri and granddaughter of founding president Sukarno, was unanimously elected as speaker, amid protests outside Parliament
  • Other lawmakers include pop diva Krisdayanti, former soap opera star Rieke Diah Pitaloka and pop singer Mulan Jameela, as political parties use celebrities to get more votes
Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 5:17pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Puan Maharani, who was elected as Indonesia's first female speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
Indonesian riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with students following a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24. Photo: EPA
Politics

In Indonesia, student clashes with police over new laws spark comparisons with Hong Kong

  • Thousands of students have protested against controversial legal changes that would discriminate against minorities, restrict free speech and hamper graft investigations
  • Police have fired tear gas and water cannons at rock-throwing youngsters, and more students warn they will take to the streets until the government gives in to their seven demands
Indonesia
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

Randy Mulyanto  

Updated: 10:22am, 26 Sep, 2019

Indonesian riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with students following a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24. Photo: EPA
