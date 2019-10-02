Government adviser Daim Zainuddin. File photo: AP
Top Mahathir adviser to recover US$2 billion from Chinese firm over axed pipelines
- Daim Zainuddin will lead talks with a Chinese state-owned firm that received large payments from the previous government, despite little evidence of work done to build two pipelines
- The veteran businessman earlier this year also successfully renegotiated the terms surrounding the East Coast Rail Link, another Beijing-backed project
Topic | Malaysia
