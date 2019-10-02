A Chinese coastguard ship attempts to block a Philippine government vessel at Second Thomas Shoal in 2014. Photo: AP
Philippine minister takes to Twitter to order diplomatic protest over Chinese ships
- ‘Do I have to fly home to file the goddamned diplomatic protest myself?’ Teodoro Locsin Jnr tells staff after Chinese vessels seen at shoal guarded by Filipino soldiers
- Beijing is stepping up its activities in the disputed South China Sea amid a swell of patriotic pride sparked by National Day celebrations, and it wants the world to see
Topic | South China Sea
A Chinese coastguard ship attempts to block a Philippine government vessel at Second Thomas Shoal in 2014. Photo: AP