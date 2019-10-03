Channels

An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. Photo: AP
Politics

India restricts universities from tie-ups with Chinese institutions, days before Modi meets Xi

  • India has instructed its universities not to enter into academic cooperation agreements with Chinese institutions unless they obtain prior approval
  • Analysts say the move may be for security considerations or in response to a growing number of Chinese universities trying to gain a foothold in India
Topic |   China-India relations
Vasudevan Sridharan  

Updated: 7:56pm, 3 Oct, 2019

A man waits to use a public toilet on a street in India’s Chennai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Is India really open defecation free despite Narendra Modi’s bold toilet claim?

  • The Indian PM made his ‘latrines for all’ pledge when he first took office in 2014. Five years and almost 100 million toilets later, has it been a success?
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:17am, 3 Oct, 2019

