Anti-government protesters set a fire in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad
- The Malaysian leader warns of a repeat of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown if unrest continues, saying ‘I think in the end, that is what China will do’
- Comments follow his previous projection that forces from the mainland will be brought in, and that ‘one country, two systems’ will end as ‘one system’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
