The revelation that corrupt policemen are making millions selling seized drugs strikes at the very heart of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs. Photo: Reuters
In Duterte’s drug war, Filipino ‘ninja cops’ are becoming the new dealers
- The scandal involves a group of corrupt policemen who seize drugs and go into business for themselves
- Despite widespread condemnation and an ongoing senate investigation, none of these policemen has ever even been arrested
Chinese nationals convicted on drug charges being escorted by Philippine prison officials in December 2018. Photo: EPA
From Philippine jails, Chinese drug lords are directing illegal trade: ex-police general
- High-profile inmates in maximum security prisons are still overseeing the country’s drugs trade, Benjamin Magalong has told a Senate probe
- His other revelations on police corruption include ‘recycling’ crystal meth seized in raids and ransoming off newly arrested Chinese drug kingpins
