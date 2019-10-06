Channels

The revelation that corrupt policemen are making millions selling seized drugs strikes at the very heart of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs. Photo: Reuters
Politics

In Duterte’s drug war, Filipino ‘ninja cops’ are becoming the new dealers

  • The scandal involves a group of corrupt policemen who seize drugs and go into business for themselves
  • Despite widespread condemnation and an ongoing senate investigation, none of these policemen has ever even been arrested
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Oct, 2019

Chinese nationals convicted on drug charges being escorted by Philippine prison officials in December 2018. Photo: EPA
Politics

From Philippine jails, Chinese drug lords are directing illegal trade: ex-police general

  • High-profile inmates in maximum security prisons are still overseeing the country’s drugs trade, Benjamin Magalong has told a Senate probe
  • His other revelations on police corruption include ‘recycling’ crystal meth seized in raids and ransoming off newly arrested Chinese drug kingpins
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Updated: 12:33am, 20 Sep, 2019

Chinese nationals convicted on drug charges being escorted by Philippine prison officials in December 2018. Photo: EPA
