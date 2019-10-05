North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
US to face more ‘confident’ Pyongyang in denuclearisation talks in Sweden
- With the departure of John Bolton, the US’ hawkish former national security adviser, North Korea is seeing an opportunity to strike a deal on sanctions relief
- Donald Trump is under renewed pressure to deliver results as he faces impeachment inquiry and looming 2020 US election
North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
