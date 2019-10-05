Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

US to face more ‘confident’ Pyongyang in denuclearisation talks in Sweden

  • With the departure of John Bolton, the US’ hawkish former national security adviser, North Korea is seeing an opportunity to strike a deal on sanctions relief
  • Donald Trump is under renewed pressure to deliver results as he faces impeachment inquiry and looming 2020 US election
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 7:18am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
Politics

John Bolton’s exit ‘a win’ for North Korea in Trump-Kim denuclearisation talks, experts say

  • US President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser John Bolton, who was once called ‘human scum’ by North Korean state media
  • With the hardline Bolton out of the way, analysts believe North Korea could try to lure Trump into a more favourable denuclearisation deal
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 11:48am, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.