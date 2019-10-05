Channels

Troops from the Philippine Marines and Armed Forces reservists conduct an amphibious landing exercise. Photo: EPA
Politics

Why don’t Manila and Beijing have closer military ties, despite Duterte’s ‘pivot to China’?

  • China has attempted to entice the Philippines into closer security ties since Duterte became president in 2016
  • But stand-offs over the South China Sea and a defence treaty with the US are among the reasons the Philippine army has carefully ignored its overtures
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Updated: 12:37pm, 5 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
Politics

Military advances and Xi Jinping’s supreme status among the themes as Beijing celebrates National Day

  • 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China marked by its biggest ever military parade and huge civilian parade
  • Xi says no force can stop China ‘marching forward’ and vows to protect the long-term stability of Hong Kong
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 5:26pm, 1 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
