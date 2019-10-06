Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP
Is North Korea’s new submarine ballistic missile a threat to US?
- Military experts say the missile is not a significant threat as it would be reliant on a submarine that uses technology from decades ago
- The North’s submarine-based missile ambitions may be more about politics and having a bargaining chip in talks with the US, says analyst
Topic | North Korea
Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP
The submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from a location near Wonsan Bay, according to North Korea’s state news agency. Photo: AP
Did North Korea use missile launch to have a stronger hand for US nuclear talks?
- Pyongyang wants Washington to know it won’t give up its nuclear programme without a fight, observer says
- News agency KCNA confirms firing of a Pukguksong-3 ballistic missile from a submarine
Topic | North Korea
The submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from a location near Wonsan Bay, according to North Korea’s state news agency. Photo: AP