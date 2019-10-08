Xi and Modi in the Indian city of Ahmedabad in September 2014. Photo: AP
Modi-Xi bonhomie to be tested by ‘irritants’, but global pressures may yet prompt tighter embrace
- The Indian and Chinese leaders are expected to meet this weekend for their second informal summit in little more than a year
- Though military drills and Kashmir threaten to sour the event, wider geopolitical challenges could push the pair closer together
Topic | China-India relations
An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. Photo: AP
India restricts universities from tie-ups with Chinese institutions, days before Modi expected to meet Xi
- India has instructed its universities not to enter into academic cooperation agreements with Chinese institutions unless they obtain prior approval
- Analysts say the move may be for security considerations or in response to a growing number of Chinese universities trying to gain a foothold in India
