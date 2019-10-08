Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
Courting Russia with South China Sea oil is a ‘dangerous gamble’ for Duterte
- The Philippine president has invited the Russian oil giant Rosneft to explore for oil in the disputed waterway
- Experts warn that could put the Philippines in the middle of a three-way tug of war between the US, China and Russia
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP